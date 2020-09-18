AA PLC (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in August

AA PLC (OTCMKTS:AATDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.0 days.

OTCMKTS AATDF opened at $0.42 on Friday. AA has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

