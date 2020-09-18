Short Interest in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Grows By 11.7%

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 940,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE WTS opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTS shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

