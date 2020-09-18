Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.48. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 95,111 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CJ shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.50 target price on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.85, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$31.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd will post -0.2078788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,367,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$697,391.85.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

