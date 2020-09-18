Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,300 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 891,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VVI opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $473.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. Viad has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $70.23.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viad will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVI. TheStreet cut Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,742.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 307.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Viad by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Viad by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Viad by 719.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

