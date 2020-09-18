Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Up 11.7% in August

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

TRI opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 96.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after buying an additional 967,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,555,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,570,000 after buying an additional 553,721 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,182,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 975,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after acquiring an additional 344,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

