Short Interest in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Increases By 11.9%

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.59.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

