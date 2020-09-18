Short Interest in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Grows By 11.9%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $138.15 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

