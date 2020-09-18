TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TMSNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TEMENOS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get TEMENOS AG/S alerts:

Shares of TMSNY opened at $151.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.25. TEMENOS AG/S has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $179.50.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TEMENOS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEMENOS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.