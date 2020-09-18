Tervita Corporation (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in August

Tervita Corporation (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on TRVCF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tervita from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tervita from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRVCF opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63. Tervita has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

