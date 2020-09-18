Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 495,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,390.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TMNSF opened at $155.88 on Friday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

