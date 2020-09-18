Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group.

