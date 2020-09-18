Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $173.31

Shares of Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $173.31 and traded as low as $163.50. Volution Group shares last traded at $166.50, with a volume of 111,633 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on FAN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. started coverage on Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 206.25 ($2.70).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.88 million and a P/E ratio of 16.99.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

