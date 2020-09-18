Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Update

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 966,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.62. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mustang Bio by 134.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 76,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

