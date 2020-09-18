Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $199.09

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $199.09 and traded as low as $190.56. Majedie Investments shares last traded at $192.50, with a volume of 6,177 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.09. The company has a market cap of $102.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88.

About Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

