Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in August

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,825,200 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 1,633,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 280.8 days.

OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $1.90 on Friday. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAWLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Shawcor from $2.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Shawcor from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

