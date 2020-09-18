River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $185.25

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $185.25 and traded as low as $172.44. River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at $172.44, with a volume of 86 shares.

The company has a market cap of $138.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 185.25.

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

