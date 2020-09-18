Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Up 11.7% in August

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,310,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 20,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 23.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 263,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 56,018 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 32.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cinemark by 1,903.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 377,518 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK opened at $11.99 on Friday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

