ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Up 11.9% in August

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS PRKR opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. ParkerVision has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.