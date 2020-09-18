ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Up 11.9% in August

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS PRKR opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. ParkerVision has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

