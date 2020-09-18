McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.31

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.31 and traded as low as $21.50. McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 165,565 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,352.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other McColl’s Retail Group news, insider Giles David purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £47,500 ($62,067.16).

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Switch Inc Expands By 12.0%
Short Interest in Switch Inc Expands By 12.0%
Empyrean Energy Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01
Empyrean Energy Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01
International Public Partnerships Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $161.39
International Public Partnerships Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $161.39
American Express Short Interest Update
American Express Short Interest Update
Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited Grows By 9.8%
Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited Grows By 9.8%
Saga Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.14
Saga Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.14


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report