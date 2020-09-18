McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.31

McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.31 and traded as low as $21.50. McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 165,565 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,352.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other McColl’s Retail Group news, insider Giles David purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £47,500 ($62,067.16).

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

