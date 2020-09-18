Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Short Interest Up 11.6% in August

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE XYL opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. Xylem has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

