Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy Funds stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Royale Energy Funds has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.26.

Get Royale Energy Funds alerts:

Royale Energy Funds Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Funds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy Funds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.