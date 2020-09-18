Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Royale Energy Funds stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Royale Energy Funds has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.26.
Royale Energy Funds Company Profile
