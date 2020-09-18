ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.63

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and traded as high as $25.86. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 2,653 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UBR)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

