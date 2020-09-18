City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $324.08

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.08 and traded as high as $324.50. City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at $322.00, with a volume of 501,929 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 324.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 329.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

About City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

