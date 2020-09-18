Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.77

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and traded as high as $64.71. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

