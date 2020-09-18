Novatek PAO (LON:NVTK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $149.66

Shares of Novatek PAO (LON:NVTK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.66 and traded as high as $149.80. Novatek PAO shares last traded at $149.80, with a volume of 39,463 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 572.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Novatek PAO Company Profile (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Novatek PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novatek PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.