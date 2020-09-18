Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $463.51

Shares of Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (LON:EDIN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.51 and traded as high as $464.50. Edinburgh Investment Trust shares last traded at $456.50, with a volume of 875,024 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 463.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 459.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 25.75 and a current ratio of 26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $798.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53.

About Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

