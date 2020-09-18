Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $340.69

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.69 and traded as high as $355.00. Fidelity Asian Values shares last traded at $350.00, with a volume of 53,245 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 340.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 320.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.76 million and a PE ratio of -23.97.

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

