Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.83

Avante Logixx Inc (CVE:XX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $1.03. Avante Logixx shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 million and a PE ratio of -6.78.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avante Logixx Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential and commercial security services. The company offers a suite of home and corporate security services, such as system design, installations, monitoring, and services, including alarm response, patrols, secured transport, close protection, international travel advisory, corporate 911, and incident planning.

