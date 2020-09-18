Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $542.76

Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $542.76 and traded as high as $4,590.00. Columbus Gold shares last traded at $4,590.00, with a volume of 17,954 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$542.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 23.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153,000.00.

Columbus Gold Company Profile (TSE:CGT)

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

