Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.12

Edgewater Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:EGDW)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and traded as high as $22.50. Edgewater Bancorp shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

Edgewater Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts.

