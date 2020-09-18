Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.88

Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and traded as high as $27.58. Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 3,946 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF by 216.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 119,416 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

