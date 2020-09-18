Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.88

Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and traded as high as $27.58. Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 3,946 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF by 216.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 119,416 shares in the last quarter.

