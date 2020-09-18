Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.08

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and traded as high as $9.46. Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 3,967 shares trading hands.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 25,206 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 570.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 2,444.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter.

