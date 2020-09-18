JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $795.85 and traded as high as $803.69. JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 shares last traded at $802.50, with a volume of 1,997 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $239.72 million and a P/E ratio of 21.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 795.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 755.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

