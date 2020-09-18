Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.37

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and traded as high as $63.61. Calian Group shares last traded at $63.34, with a volume of 22,024 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $615.48 million and a P/E ratio of 24.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.86.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$105.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd will post 3.0500002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

In other news, Director Richard Allan Vickers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at C$321,426. Also, Director George Brian Weber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.50, for a total value of C$163,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$245,232. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $782,432.

About Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.