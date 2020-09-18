Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP.PC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.24

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and traded as high as $25.39. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 1,352 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (NYSE:TNP.PC)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.63
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.63
City of London Investment Trust Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $324.08
City of London Investment Trust Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $324.08
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.63
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.63
Novatek PAO Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $149.66
Novatek PAO Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $149.66
Novozymes A/S Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.77
Novozymes A/S Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.77
Novatek PAO Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $149.66
Novatek PAO Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $149.66


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report