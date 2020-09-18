Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP.PC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.24

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and traded as high as $25.39. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 1,352 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (NYSE:TNP.PC)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

