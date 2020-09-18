Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $241.02

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.02 and traded as high as $246.00. Ruffer Investment shares last traded at $242.00, with a volume of 84,196 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $437.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 235.55.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.