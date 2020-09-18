Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.48. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 314,863 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.04.

About Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.