Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.81

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and traded as high as $19.86. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 69,525 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 15.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.41.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.2297673 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total value of C$266,176.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,969,553.26. Also, Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,299 shares in the company, valued at C$3,961,373.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.