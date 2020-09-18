ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.75

ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $4.76. ARC Resources shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 2,390 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AETUF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ARC Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 65.05%.

About ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

