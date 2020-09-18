Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Nanotech Security Corp (CVE:NTS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.36. Nanotech Security shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30.

About Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS)

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials in Canada and internationally. The company's materials are used in authentication and brand enhancement applications for various markets, such as banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, commercial branding, and pharmaceutical industry.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

