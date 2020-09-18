MGM Growth Properties LLC to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MGM Growth Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGP. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.97.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,779,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1,568.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,337,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,327 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,481,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,215 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,699,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,918 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.