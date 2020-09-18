Northcoast Research Weighs in on Kroger Co’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kroger in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KR. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BofA Securities downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

KR stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. Kroger has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,791.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,517 shares of company stock worth $10,981,405. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 685.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 130.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 50.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.