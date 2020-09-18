Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $366,630.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,791.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,794 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,358,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,734,000 after acquiring an additional 232,116 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,027 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

