Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Increased by Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 96.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 804,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 156,900 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.