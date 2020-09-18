Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) versus Cedar Fair (NASDAQ:FUN) Head to Head Review

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Draftkings and Cedar Fair’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draftkings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A Cedar Fair $1.47 billion 1.15 $172.37 million $3.08 9.68

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Draftkings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Draftkings and Cedar Fair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draftkings 0 5 11 0 2.69 Cedar Fair 0 2 7 0 2.78

Draftkings currently has a consensus price target of $48.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.15%. Cedar Fair has a consensus price target of $35.56, suggesting a potential upside of 19.31%. Given Cedar Fair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Draftkings.

Profitability

This table compares Draftkings and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draftkings N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair -15.10% -159.40% -2.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Draftkings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Draftkings has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Draftkings beats Cedar Fair on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; and Michigan's Adventure located near Muskegon, Michigan. The company also manages and operates Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, California; and owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort in Sandusky, Ohio, as well as two gated outdoor water parks. Cedar Fair Management, Inc. serves as the general partner of Cedar Fair, L.P. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

