Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $713.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 24.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 68,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

