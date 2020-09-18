Bridge Bancorp’s (BDGE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $19.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $386.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Rubin bought 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,470.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,381. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

