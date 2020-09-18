IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.98

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.00. IRIDEX shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 10,782 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.12.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. Analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

