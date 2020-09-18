Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.18

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.18 and traded as high as $67.00. Griffin Mining shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 8,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $114.90 million and a PE ratio of -60.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Griffin Mining Company Profile (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

